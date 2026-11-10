Great Falls police seeking help finding masked armed robbery suspect

Great Falls police are seeking the public's help in finding an armed robbery suspect from Oct. 25.

Police said the man walked into a business on the 400 block of 10th Avenue South at 9 a.m. while wearing a mask covering his full face. He displayed a handgun, demanded money from an employee then fled on foot.

Police are encouraging anyone in the area of Second Avenue South to 10th Avenue South and Second Street South to 15th Street South to check video footage from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25.

The suspect was described as:

Male, approximately 6'0", thin build



Black hooded sweatshirt with distinctive embroidered designs on the chest, left sleeve, and back

Light-colored ripped jeans

White athletic shoes

Dark colored gloves

Full-face Halloween-style mask

If you have any information about the crime or the suspect, or if you have video footage that may be helpful, please call Detective Levitt at 406-455-8509 or leave a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm.

You can also message the Great Falls Police Department Facebook page.