While Great Falls' new fireworks ordinance may have changed how some residents celebrate Independence Day, local organizations say the community's patriotic spirit is stronger than ever.

(WATCH: Great Falls prepares for one of its biggest Fourth of July celebrations yet as community rallies around professional fireworks shows)

Great Falls prepares for one of its biggest Fourth of July celebrations yet

From an expanded city fireworks display to the annual Great Falls Voyagers postgame show, organizers are expecting thousands of people to gather Saturday night as America celebrates its 250th anniversary.

The centerpiece of the evening will be the People's Park and Recreation Foundation's annual city fireworks display, which begins at 10:30 p.m.

Foundation President Greg Hall said this year's show is significantly larger than in previous years.

"We kind of up the game a little bit with our fireworks display this year," Hall said. "We did enhance it by about 25 to 30% more."

What is typically a roughly $17,000 fireworks display has grown into a nearly $30,000 production this year.

Hall said the expanded show was made possible entirely through community donations. A matching contribution of up to $20,000 from Town Pump helped the foundation reach its fundraising goal, allowing organizers to put on the event debt-free.

"It's all tax free, donations only," Hall said. "That's nice because that way people get involved with it and thanks to the donations from the citizens of Great Falls, it makes the event possible."

The People's Park and Recreation Foundation was created to raise and manage funding for parks, recreation and public gathering spaces throughout Great Falls. After the city removed the annual Fourth of July fireworks display from its budget years ago, the foundation stepped in to preserve what has become one of the city's largest summer traditions.

Hall said this year's enhanced display is intended not only to commemorate America's 250th anniversary but also to provide families with a memorable community celebration.

"There's a little bit of negative about fireworks in the community with the recent ordinance and whatnot, but that's for the safety protection of the community," Hall said. "That's why we really want to make sure our show is really good, because it does give people that spectacular fireworks of the booms and the cheers. It builds community pride."

The fireworks will be launched from West Bank Park, and organizers are asking the public to avoid that area during the event. The best viewing locations will be on the east side of the Missouri River.

Hall also thanked volunteers from Malmstrom Air Force Base, who help make the annual display possible.

Across town, another longstanding Fourth of July tradition will also continue at Centene Stadium.

The Great Falls Voyagers host their annual Independence Day game beginning at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin immediately after the game, or once it is dark enough.

"We've been hosting fireworks here for about 50-plus years on the 4th of July," said Voyagers President Scott Reasoner. "So, we're excited to have another great family tradition at the ballpark."

The Voyagers expect about 3,000 fans to attend the game and fireworks show. Team officials encourage fans to arrive early because of the anticipated crowd.

Reasoner also advises fans to purchase tickets only through the Voyagers' official website here, or at the stadium box office to avoid inflated resale prices or potential scams.

Meanwhile, businesses selling consumer fireworks say the new ordinance has not dampened customers' enthusiasm.

Nicole Hilbig, who works at Fireworks Alley, said this has been one of the busiest seasons she can remember.

"It's been one of the most energetic years we've had since I've worked here," Hilbig said.

She said customers remain excited to celebrate Independence Day despite the changes. "People are excited to just celebrate.”

Hilbig believes the holiday has brought the community together.

"Through everything that fireworks have been through in the last year, everyone has really banded together to continue to celebrate America like they have forever and to not let anything else happening affect that at all," she said.

Whether families choose to attend the city's expanded fireworks display, spend the evening at the Voyagers game or celebrate responsibly at home, organizers say this year's Fourth of July is shaping up to be one of Great Falls' biggest celebrations yet.

