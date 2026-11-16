GREAT FALLS — When one mental-health provider steps back, the patients who rely on that care do not disappear. For Great Falls health-care providers, the question is where those patients will go next and whether the remaining system has room for them.

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As Benefis ends outpatient mental-health services, where will patients go?

Benefis Health System plans to discontinue outpatient counseling, psychiatry and psychology services as part of a broader financial restructuring beginning Dec. 19 and continuing into the new year.

In a statement to MTN News, Benefis said it is working with affected patients to help facilitate care transfers where appropriate.

The health system is also working with affected employees to explore other opportunities.

Alluvion says it has some capacity

Across town, Alluvion Health is preparing for what those changes could mean for a mental-health system that its leaders say was already facing challenges.

Casey Schreiner, chief operating officer at Alluvion Health, said the concern is not limited to what happens when the Benefis changes take effect.

“I think this is just widening the gap that already exists in our community for meeting the total mental-health needs of the citizens of our community,” Schreiner said.

Schreiner said Alluvion Health had already planned to hire another psychiatric nurse practitioner before Benefis announced its restructuring. The health center is now exploring whether additional expansion could be necessary.

But Schreiner said there is currently some room for additional patients.

“We have a number of providers who have capacity at this point to take on more patients,” Schreiner said. “So there is availability in their schedules.”

Alluvion Health provides behavioral health, substance-use disorder treatment, intensive outpatient care and psychiatric services.

Schreiner said behavioral-health encounters have now surpassed medical encounters at the organization.

Alluvion Health serves roughly 10,000 to 11,000 patients overall annually, with tens of thousands of encounters across medical, dental and behavioral-health care.

Great Falls Clinic recruiting health-care workers

Great Falls Clinic and Great Falls Hospital are also recruiting workers across a range of clinical and non-clinical positions.

The organization has scheduled health-care career open houses for Nov. 17 and Nov. 23.

Open positions include nursing, clinic support, therapy services, social work, diagnostic imaging and other health-care roles.

Kendra Puckett, vice president of medical group operations, said patient access remains a priority as the health-care landscape changes.

“For us, it's about access for patients and ensuring that they can receive the care that they need,” Puckett said.

However, Great Falls Clinic does not provide every service Benefis plans to discontinue.

Puckett said the organization still wants to help where its services overlap and work with other health-care providers during the transition.

“We want to certainly help the patients in that transition, help our health-care partners in that transition,” Puckett said.

The Clinic's hiring effort was not announced as a response to the Benefis restructuring. The two developments are occurring at the same time as Great Falls providers assess staffing and patient needs across the community.

Benefis says Northwest Clinic patients can be accommodated

The Benefis changes extend beyond behavioral health.

Services currently offered through the Northwest Clinic will be consolidated onto the East Campus.

Benefis told MTN that it has enough capacity at East Campus to accommodate the patient volume currently using the Northwest Clinic.

The health system is also discontinuing its inpatient rehabilitation facility on the West Campus, with those needs expected to be addressed through alternatives including swing-bed and transitional-care services.

Finding the next provider

For mental-health patients, there may not be one organization that simply replaces every service Benefis currently provides.

Schreiner said patients should work with their current providers to determine what referrals or transfers are appropriate.

“There are a lot of resources in our community for folks to reach out to,” Schreiner said. “Sometimes they just need help in coordinating those and understanding who to talk to next.”

Benefis says it will help affected patients transfer care. Alluvion Health says it has providers with room for more patients, while Great Falls Clinic says it can help with some, but not all, of the services being discontinued.

For patients, the next step will depend on what care they need and which provider has room to take them.