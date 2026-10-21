Great Falls selected to host Montana's first full-distance IRONMAN race

GREAT FALLS — One of the world's most recognizable endurance events is coming to Great Falls.

IRONMAN announced that the Electric City will host Montana's first-ever full-distance IRONMAN triathlon, with the inaugural race scheduled for Aug. 15, 2027. The event will bring athletes from around the world to north-central Montana and put Great Falls on an international stage.

Competitors will take on the classic 140.6-mile challenge, beginning with a 2.4-mile swim in the Missouri River, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile marathon through Great Falls. The race will also serve as a qualifier for the IRONMAN World Championship

Supporters believe the event could provide a major economic boost.

According to organizers and local tourism officials, the race is expected to bring athletes, family members and spectators to Great Falls from around the country and internationally. Those visitors are expected to generate hotel stays, restaurant traffic and tourism spending throughout the region. Great Falls Tourism says the city will become one of only a small number of North American communities hosting a full-distance IRONMAN race

The event will also showcase many of the area's natural attractions.

Athletes will experience the Missouri River, the Rocky Mountain Front, central Montana's prairie landscapes and the trail systems around Great Falls. Organizers say the race was designed to highlight what makes the region unique

But large-scale endurance events can also create challenges for host communities.

Road closures, traffic delays and increased pressure on public safety, medical and city services often accompany races of this size. Businesses located along race routes can sometimes see disruptions during setup and competition, while residents may need to adjust travel plans on race weekend.

The long-term economic impact also remains to be seen. While tourism officials expect increased visitor spending, communities often evaluate large events by comparing those benefits against operational costs, staffing needs and infrastructure demands.

Still, local leaders say the opportunity to host an internationally recognized event outweighs those concerns and gives Great Falls a chance to introduce itself to a global audience.

The IRONMAN brand, which began in Hawaii in 1978, has grown into one of the most recognizable names in endurance sports and now hosts races around the world

General registration for IRONMAN Montana opens Oct. 29, 2026, with the first race scheduled for Aug. 15, 2027.