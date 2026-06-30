Great Falls students donate gifts to residents of supportive housing community

For Evelyn Foursouls, moving into the Baatz Block Apartments was more than finding a place to live. It was a turning point.

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Great Falls students help residents in need

"I was sleeping on the sidewalk, actually. And so, when I finally got it, I was very blessed and — dream come true, I guess," Foursouls said.

Baatz Block Apartments is Great Falls' first permanent supportive housing community, operated by NeighborWorks Great Falls. For residents like Foursouls, it represents stability — and increasingly, a sense of community.

That community got a little warmer recently, thanks to 30 students in the Fashion Design & Construction class at Great Falls High School. The students crafted 18 bowl cozies and 12 potholders by hand and donated them to Baatz Block residents.

The idea came from Cathy Inouye, a neighbor of Fashion Design & Construction teacher Meg Sheehan. Inspired by the opportunity to connect her students with local residents, Sheehan incorporated the project into her classroom curriculum.

"This project helped students see that the skills they learn in the classroom can be used to serve others in meaningful ways. They were proud to create something handmade that could bring comfort and care to local residents," Sheehan said.

For Foursouls, the gesture meant more than the gifts themselves.

"It makes me feel good. To see, like, the support those, you know, the community gets. Especially when we moved in here, like, I didn't have anything. And, like, my apartment's full now," she said.

Charles Goodman, Baatz property management coordinator, says the donation reflects something important about Great Falls.

"We are incredibly grateful to the students and Ms. Sheehan for their generosity. These thoughtful gifts not only provide practical use for our residents, but also show them that young people in our community care about their well-being," Goodman said.

A simple classroom project — and a reminder of what community looks like in Great Falls.