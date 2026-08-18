Great Falls youth choir enters second year with Symphony collaboration and open auditions

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls youth choir is entering its second year — and after a successful inaugural season, the group is setting its sights on something bigger.

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Great Falls youth choir

The Electric City Youth Chorus, part of the Electric City Choral Union, is expecting to double its membership this year — growing from around 15 students to approximately 30.

"This is our second year having the Youth Chorus, and we're really looking forward to some of our opportunities for our young people coming up in the community," said Lynn Ryan, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Electric City Choral Union.

For the kids already in the choir, the decision to come back was easy.

"I want to keep singing because I'm doing it again this year, and then I want to keep doing it till I can't, till I'm too old for it," said Charlotte Quinby, a fifth grader.

QUENTIN SHORES — MTN NEWS The Electric City Youth Chorus is holding open auditions in Great Falls ahead of a performance with the Great Falls Symphony this fall.

This fall, the choir will take on its biggest opportunity yet — performing in The Nutcracker Ballet alongside the Great Falls Symphony and Miss Linda's Dance Studio. Students will sing the Waltz of the Snowflakes in front of the pit at the Civic Center — and get to rehearse alongside professional musicians.

"And they'll be coming in to the Civic Center, singing in front of the pit with the symphony, and they get to practice with the symphony. So really a great opportunity for these kids to get to experience that and experience that kind of collaboration with professionals," said choir director Jennifer Cantley.

The Nutcracker performance is scheduled for November. A second major collaboration follows in early December — a large-scale Christmas concert at First United Methodist Church featuring organ, brass, audience carols, and candlelight. The Youth Chorus will perform alongside the Electric City Chorale — the organization's adult choir — with students singing processionals from the balcony and around the audience.

For the students, the choir is about more than music. It is about community and confidence.

"It just makes it ten times better for me because you're not scared to sing, and you have a lot of people that you can just trust, and it's just super fun," said seventh grader Kari Ryan.

Sixth grader Katherine Abling echoes that sentiment.

"I just want to always try to be part of a choir, whether it's this choir or any choir. We all always have some time to have fun. And I'm proud to be part of this choir," she said.

How to audition:

The Electric City Youth Chorus is holding open auditions for students with unchanged voices — no prior experience required.

- Audition 1: Saturday, August 30, 2026 — 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church

- Audition 2: Wednesday, September 3, 2026

- No sign-up required — walk in, receive a number, and sing Happy Birthday. The director will assess pitch matching and vocal range.

- Rehearsals: Tuesday evenings, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.