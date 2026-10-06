Hays woman killed after being struck by vehicles while crossing Highway 2

HARLEM — A 46-year-old Hays woman died Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, evening after being struck by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 2 near Harlem.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was crossing the highway at 7:44 p.m. when a 67-year-old Havre woman, traveling east, struck her with her vehicle, throwing the pedestrian into the westbound lane.

A semi-truck heading west then struck the woman on the ground. MHP says the semi continued without stopping.

The Hays woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Sept. 29, 2026, MHP reports that 127 people have died on Montana roads, down 18.5 percent from last year's 156 deaths.