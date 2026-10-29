Hill County Sheriff: Remains of homicide victim discovered near railway crossing

HILL COUNTY, Mont. — The remains of the victim of an apparent homicide were discovered near a railway crossing on Oct. 19, the Hill County Sheriff's Office told KRTV on Thursday.

On Oct. 19, BNSF railway reported finding human remains near the 82nd Avenue West railway crossing in Hill County. The Hill County Sheriff's Office said the remains were later determined to be those of 41-year-old William Joseph Williams Jr.

"Further investigation revealed Williams had been the victim of an apparent homicide," the Hill County Sheriff's Office said in a statement sent to KRTV.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said there is no known threat to the public in connection with this discovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation at (406) 513-8493, contactdci@mt.gov, the Hill County Sheriff's Office at (406) 265- 2512, or the Havre/Hill County Crimestoppers tip line at (406) 265-4444. Callers are allowed to remain anonymous.