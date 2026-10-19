Is crime getting worse in Great Falls? The numbers paint a mixed picture

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Crime in Great Falls isn't moving in one direction.

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Is crime getting worse in Great Falls?

According to the Great Falls Police Department's latest annual report, many of the most common property crimes have declined significantly since 2021. At the same time, some violent crimes have increased, creating a more complicated picture of public safety in the city.

Property crime saw some of the largest improvements

Theft dropped from 1,590 cases in 2021 to 880 cases in 2025, a decline of 710 cases, or 44.7%. Auto thefts fell from 289 cases to 142, a decrease of 147 cases, or 50.9%. Vandalism also declined from 967 cases to 687, down 280 cases, or 29%. Shoplifting dropped from 534 incidents to 376, a decrease of 158 cases, or nearly 30%.

Violent crime trends were more mixed

Aggravated assaults increased from 218 cases in 2021 to 250 cases in 2025, a rise of 32 incidents, or 14.7%. Police also investigated three homicides and two attempted homicides in 2025.

Not all violent crimes increased

Robberies fell from 30 cases in 2021 to 21 cases in 2025, a decrease of 30%. Partner or family member assaults also declined from 369 cases to 291, a drop of 78 cases, or 21.1%. Sex offenses remained relatively stable, increasing from 130 incidents to 132 over the same period.

The department says crime trends depend on the category being measured.

While many property crimes continue moving downward, police identified other public safety concerns in 2025. The report notes juvenile gang activity involving weapons thefts and violent crimes. Police also said drugs continue to contribute to criminal behavior throughout the city.

The issue of violent crime is not new.

In the department's 2020 annual report, then-Chief David Bowen described violent crime as a growing concern in Great Falls and said public meetings had been held to discuss the problem with the community. The report also highlighted staffing concerns and the need for additional officers to address ongoing public safety challenges.

The latest numbers suggest that while residents are experiencing fewer thefts, auto thefts and vandalism than they did a few years ago, violent crime continues to be an area of concern for law enforcement.