GREAT FALLS — A Cascade County judge has revoked the suspended sentence of former Great Falls chiropractor Reese Riggin after finding that allegations involving two students violated the conditions of the sentence he was already serving.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Reese Riggin’s sentence suspended

Riggin was accused of inappropriately touching two students during an event at a Great Falls elementary school earlier this year.

Riggin previously pled guilty in 2016 to felony sexual intercourse without consent and received a 20-year sentence, with 15 years suspended.

On Thursday, District Court Judge David Grubich found Riggin violated conditions of that suspended sentence.

Student testimony weighed in judge’s decision

The court considered video from the school event along with testimony about what occurred.

Grubich said the students’ testimony carried more weight in his decision than what could be seen on the video.

“Sure the video isn't the best evidence there is, but their testimony is,” Grubich said.

The defense challenged the investigation and called several witnesses, including members of Riggin’s family and a former employee.

Those witnesses testified on Riggin’s behalf, including statements that they did not believe he would have committed the alleged conduct.

Ultimately, Grubich was not convinced by the defense’s arguments.

“The court has to consider protecting the public,” Grubich said. “Your history includes numerous victims and, again, victims that are separated by years.”

Remaining suspended sentence revoked

Grubich revoked Riggin’s suspended sentence, requiring him to serve the remaining 15 years with the Montana Department of Corrections.

The judge also recommended restrictions involving Riggin’s future employment around women and minor children following his eventual release.

Thursday’s ruling comes months after the allegations first led prosecutors to seek revocation of Riggin’s suspended sentence.