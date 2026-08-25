Last first day: Great Falls High custodian retires after 20 years of keeping the school running

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — When students walk through the doors of Great Falls High School on Wednesday for the first day of school, the hallways will be clean, the cafeteria will be ready, and the building will be set. Most of them will never think about why. Garret Weninger is part of the reason — and Wednesday will be his last first day.

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Last First Day

Weninger has been one of the quiet constants at Great Falls High for nearly 20 years — working the cafeteria, assisting teachers, supporting the first engineer and principals, setting up the field house for basketball games, and preparing the stadium for events.

"I mainly work here just in the cafeteria. Basically, just running around for teachers, first engineer, principals — wherever they have me doing," Weninger said.

His supervisor, First Engineer Tim Wagenman, says the working relationship they have built is the kind that takes years to develop — and years to replace.

"I've been here just as long as Garret. We know what we have to do. And I just tell Garret, and he just goes, does it, and I don't have to worry about it," Wagenman said, laughing.

But come Wednesday, Weninger is retiring — and his absence will be felt immediately.

"It's a rat race sometimes. Might be kind of hard to lose him. He's one of the ones that really know what's going on," Wagenman said.

For Weninger, the decision was not easy — but it came down to his health. Twenty years of walking miles on concrete floors, clearing snow from sidewalks, and keeping the building spotless has taken a physical toll.

"I've been back and forth to see my doctor, and he says you know all that concrete's getting to your legs and my knees are starting to wear them out and my back. I've put in a lot of miles every day. Anywhere from 7 to 10 miles a day," Weninger said.

Weninger will officially reach his 20-year mark with Great Falls Public Schools on Sept. 14. Staff says it will be hard to find someone who brings the same level of dedication and institutional knowledge to the role.

But on Wednesday morning — while students are thinking about new classes, new teachers, and summer stories to share — Weninger will be doing what he has always done. Making sure the building is ready. One last time.