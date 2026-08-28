MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE — For 100 competitors at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Airmen’s Week came with 50 rounds, four shooting positions and a chance to earn some new hardware.

Groups of Airmen stepped onto the firing range Thursday for a Rifle Elementary Excellence-in-Competition match using M4 carbines and iron sights.

WATCH Madison Collier report from Malmstrom Air Force Base:

Malmstrom Airmen take their best shot during rifle competition

Each competitor fired 50 scored rounds worth up to 10 points each, creating a possible perfect score of 500.

Staff Sgt. Chase Coleman, a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor supervisor with the 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron, explained the match tests shooters from standing, kneeling, sitting and prone positions.

“All of that is unsupported,” he added.

For example, competitors cannot rest the M4 against a doorway or another object to keep it steady. They also are not allowed help from an instructor or peers once the competition begins.

“All of the shooting they do by themselves… no help, no instructor assist,” Coleman said.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Airmen receive a safety briefing before participating in the Rifle Elementary Excellence in Competition during Airmen's Week at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Aug. 27, 2026.

He said kneeling can be one of the most challenging out of the four due to the lack of stability. As they try to settle their sights, the movement can create a “figure-eight motion” across the target.

After each group finishes, instructors head downrange to score the targets. Once all the scores are compared, the top 10% of competitors will receive an Excellence-in-Competition rifle badge authorized for wear on their service dress uniform.

Coleman is among those hoping to make the cut. Since he ran the rifle competition the last time it was held, he could not participate. This year, he was able to trade his instructor role for a place on the firing line.

“Hopefully I get that badge, and I can show off both of them on my blues,” Coleman said, as he has already earned the pistol badge.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Airmen check their targets after firing during the Rifle Elementary Excellence in Competition at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Aug. 27, 2026.

The competition was one of several events held during Airmen’s Week, an annual celebration recognizing the work Airmen do throughout the year. The week is organized by Malmstrom’s 5/6 Alliance with support from several base organizations and places a special focus on junior enlisted Airmen.

Coleman explained the opportunity to compete gives Airmen who do not regularly handle weapons an opportunity to step away from their daily duties, test their skills and enjoy some friendly competition.

“I love seeing all the happy faces coming through and getting the chance to shoot,” he said.