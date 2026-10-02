Man kills grizzly bear at close range near Trego

TREGO — A man shot and killed a grizzly bear on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, after he investigated noises outside his Trego-area home.

According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the man was uninjured in the encounter.

“We are thankful to know the landowner was unharmed in this incident,” said FWP Director Christy Clark. “We understand that an encounter like this can be unsettling. Fall is an especially active time for bears as they move more in search of food, which can increase the potential for bear-related conflicts. Our staff remains committed to supporting communities and landowners to help people stay safe.”

In the fall, bears enter hyperphagia — a period of intense feeding where bears consume massive amounts of calories to build fat reserves before winter denning. Securing food and other attractants is the most effective way to prevent conflicts and keep bears away from your property.

FWP says to use these tips to secure attractants around the home:

Garbage

Store garbage in an IGBC-certified bear resistant bin in a secure location

Keep garbage and recycling in a secured building at all times

Put garbage and recycling out only on collection day.

Pet food, bird feeders and bird seed, or BBQ’s

If feeding pets outside, feed only during the day and clean up spilled or uneaten food

Avoid feeding birds during active bear season. Consider using bird houses, bird baths, and native vegetation instead

Clean BBQs thoroughly after use

Fruit-bearing trees and bushes, gardens, and compost piles

Pick fruit immediately once it is ripe

Store all picked fruits and vegetables inside a secure building

Consider installing an electric fence around fruit trees and gardens

Livestock

Store livestock feed in a secure building

Secure vulnerable livestock with an electric fence

For more information about securing attractants, visit Living in Bear Country.

Trego is a small community between Whitefish and Eureka.