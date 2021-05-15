MT DOJ issues Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Missoula man

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Donald Spies at the request of the Missoula Police Department.

Donald is a 63-year old man, 6 foot 2, about 205 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair, and glasses. Donald is driving a silver 2019 Ford F 1 50 pickup, Montana license plate 4-40393C.

He was last seen on Thursday, May 13, at 8 pm wearing a dark zip-up jacket and khaki pants.

Police say that he may be having a mental health crisis.

If you see him, do not approach - please call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on Donald's possible whereabouts, please call Missoula Police at 406 552-6300.