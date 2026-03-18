Trending News (Wednesday, March 18, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Warm with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Gusty west-southwest winds sustained at 20-30 mph gusting over 40 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and Judith Basin/Fergus counties.

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

Montana’s fentanyl crisis: recovery, hope, and the power of community. Click here.

'Shelter in place' at Great Falls school due to threat by parent. Click here.

Shelby School District superintendent charged with DUI after crash. Click here.

Shelby man awaits a kidney transplant as wife administers home hemodialysis. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.