Montana employers search for the next generation of skilled trades workers

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — As businesses across Montana look for workers, employers in the skilled trades say one challenge continues to stand out: finding enough qualified people to fill high-demand jobs.

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Skilled trades in Montana

From welders and flooring installers to commercial truck drivers, industry leaders say a wave of retirements is creating opportunities for younger workers. But they also worry not enough people are entering the trades to replace them.

For Marvin Cook-Kazhe, a flooring and tile installer, the trades offered a chance to build a career and support his family after working in a different field.

"I was working a security job, and I ended up finding this over here at the college," Cook-Kazhe said. "I was like, I really have to try this out. I think this might be a good opportunity for me to get my foot in the door. And sure enough, it's helped me support my family. It's basically my whole life now."

Programs at Great Falls College MSU are training the next generation of workers through courses in structural welding, flooring installation and commercial truck driving.

The need is significant.

According to Montana Department of Labor and Industry apprenticeship data, thousands of workers are currently participating in registered apprenticeship programs statewide, many in construction, transportation and other skilled trades. Those programs combine classroom instruction with paid, on-the-job training and are designed to address workforce shortages.

State labor data also show strong demand for workers. Montana job posting data indicate a statewide median advertised wage of $22.77 per hour, while jobs in the 75th percentile advertise wages of about $32.65 per hour. At the 90th percentile, advertised wages climb to $46.88 per hour, or nearly $97,500 annually for a full-time worker.

For Jeremy Hitchcock, an instructor in the college's CDL program, the workforce challenge is easy to see.

"Most of the older generation is retirement age," Hitchcock said. "So these younger guys need to come in and take their places. And so there's going to be a lot of jobs, and there's new businesses coming to town."

That demand is being felt across multiple industries.

Chad Swift, owner of Floors & More and an instructor in Great Falls College's flooring program, said the average age of installers continues to increase while fewer young workers enter the field.

"Every year the average age goes up. There's just less flooring installers around," Swift said. "What has changed a lot in the industry is this used to be kind of an entry-level income. Most of the guys now, after a few years, they're making six figures."

Swift says the economics of the trades have changed dramatically.

Instead of spending four years pursuing a degree and potentially taking on tens of thousands of dollars in student debt, students can often enter the workforce quickly and begin earning immediately while building experience.

For CDL student Travis Filippi, the career shift has opened new possibilities.

"I've driven a tow truck for 15 years and should have done it a long time ago," Filippi said. "The sky's the limit. The job's a blast being around the big trucks. It's something different, a different change of pace."

The need extends well beyond trucking and flooring.

Employers continue searching for welders, electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, mechanics and other skilled workers as Montana's economy continues to grow. Swift says the shortage is already affecting businesses trying to meet customer demand.

"As a store, we can sell you whatever you want," Swift said. "But if we don't have qualified installers to put it in, it's just nothing."

Supporters of trade education say one of the biggest misconceptions is that success requires a traditional four-year college degree. Instead, they argue many skilled trades offer paid training, apprenticeship opportunities and a direct pathway into well-paying careers.

With experienced workers continuing to retire and businesses continuing to hire, educators say the future of Montana's workforce may depend on whether enough young people choose to enter the skilled trades.

