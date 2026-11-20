GREAT FALLS — The Montana Food Hub had hoped to start filling orders this season. Growers had signed up, and the co-op had a place to bring their food together at the Fresh Rescue Community Kitchen downtown… but licensing and insurance took longer than expected.

Now, the volunteer-led board has applied for a grant to help launch a capital campaign. The goal is to raise enough money to hire a full-time manager and get the co-op running.

WATCH Madison Collier’s report below:

Montana Food Hub works toward its first deliveries

For Montana Food Hub Director Lyndsay Gutierrez, the work goes back nearly eight years.

“I can always gauge it because my kid is the same age as this project,” she said. “We started when she was a tiny, tiny baby, so we’re at almost eight years on this.”.

Under the plan, a grocery store, restaurant or school could order online from several Montana growers at once. Producers would drop off their goods at the Fresh Rescue Community Kitchen in downtown Great Falls, and the hub would distribute them to buyers.

“All they have to focus on is growing more food and growing the most interesting and delicious things that they possibly can, and we handle getting it sold and getting them paid,” Gutierrez said.

Learn more about the Montana Food Hub's mission: here.

Gutierrez credits the Montana Cooperative Development Center with helping the group set up the co-op.

“Without their support and knowledge and resources and connections, we’d have never gotten it off the ground,” Gutierrez said.

Madison Collier / MTN News The Montana Food Hub aims to give grocery stores like 2J’s a central way to order from several Montana growers at once.

The center recently received a $524,993 USDA grant for statewide cooperative development. Before heading to Capitol Hill on Thursday, Nov. 19, Executive Director Tracy McIntyre told MTN part of the grant would further support work with the Food Hub and Montana State University to explore ways to move food in rural areas.

McIntyre also serves on the board of the Association of U.S. Cooperatives, known as U.S. Co-ops. She said the board nominated her to testify before a House Agriculture subcommittee Thursday about USDA rural development programs and local partnerships.

“The honor of representing rural and rural development is amazing,” McIntyre said about the experience.

Madison Collier / MTN News Tracy McIntyre, executive director of the Montana Cooperative Development Center

In her written testimony, McIntyre asked Congress to consider multi-year grants to give development centers more stability as they work with communities over time.

Gutierrez is already talking with other food hubs about how they could work together. She can picture western Montana produce reaching buyers in eastern Montana, with eastern Montana beef and pulse crops making the trip back.

“The whole state has different pieces moving, and we’re all connected and talking about how we do that better together,” Gutierrez said.