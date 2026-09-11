Montana lawmakers push to ban kratom statewide — but the industry says regulation is the answer

GREAT FALLS — Kratom is a natural leaf from Southeast Asia. It has been turned into substances widely sold at gas stations and convenience stores across Montana — and it is now at the center of a heated legislative debate.

Montana could ban kratom after dozens of deaths. Here's the debate.

Future of Kratom in Montana

A bill that would ban kratom statewide is headed for the 2027 legislative session, and the debate over how to handle it is far from settled.

According to the FDA, kratom is an herbal extract that at low doses acts as a stimulant — increasing alertness and energy. At higher doses, it can reduce pain and produce a calming effect. Some people use it to ease opioid withdrawal symptoms. But the FDA has warned against its use, and the DEA calls it a drug of concern.

Senator Ellie Boldman, Vice Chair of the Economic Affairs Interim Committee, says the data behind kratom in Montana is alarming.

MTN NEWS Senator Ellie Boldman, Vice Chair of the Economic Affairs Interim Committee, says the data behind kratom in Montana is alarming.

"We've been terming it as gas station heroin. It's not really well regulated by states or the federal government at this point. It's sold over the counter — literally in gas stations," Boldman said.

Since 2020, the Montana Department of Public Safety has attributed more than 29 deaths to kratom — many of them young men, with nothing else found in their systems at autopsy.

"It's 13 times more potent than morphine. A lot of these young men, in their autopsy, there's nothing else in their system but kratom. So it's very concerning," Boldman said.

A bill to ban kratom outright passed the Economic Affairs Interim Committee with bipartisan support from both Republicans and Democrats. It is expected to be introduced in the first week of the 2027 legislative session. A competing industry-supported regulation bill was also considered — but died in committee.

MTN NEWS Will Busby, Media Relations Director for the American Kratom Association, says an outright ban could push consumers toward a less regulated and more dangerous marketplace.

The American Kratom Association says that outcome concerns them — and argues that natural kratom and synthetic derivatives are fundamentally different products that should not be treated the same way under the law.

Will Busby, Media Relations Director for the American Kratom Association, says an outright ban could push consumers toward a less regulated and more dangerous marketplace.

"Prohibition — we know from history — doesn't work. Prohibition can make the market harder to see, harder to regulate, harder to control. Pushing consumers away from a regulated marketplace and towards an unregulated one is not always a good idea," Busby said.

The AKA says it supports aggressive action against dangerous synthetic and chemically manipulated products — but not a blanket ban on natural kratom.

"We want dangerous synthetics off the marketplace, and we want natural kratom heavily regulated. That's consumer safety. It allows for consumer choice. And it keeps everybody involved, knowing what you're purchasing," Busby said.

MTN NEWS "I think a lot of us in Montana are sort of rugged individualists. We believe deeply in freedom. But this is a situation where I hope that they'll pay attention — because it's being sold at gas stations, particularly to young men, and it's having dire consequences," Boldman said.

Senator Boldman acknowledges the debate — but says the evidence in Montana is too serious to ignore.

"I think a lot of us in Montana are sort of rugged individualists. We believe deeply in freedom. But this is a situation where I hope that they'll pay attention — because it's being sold at gas stations, particularly to young men, and it's having dire consequences," Boldman said.

If the kratom ban passes, Montana would join several other states that have already banned the substance. The bill is expected to be introduced when the Montana Legislature convenes in January 2027. If passed, it would likely take effect immediately.

The FDA advises anyone considering kratom to consult a healthcare professional before use.