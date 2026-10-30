MALTA — It's the start of a new chapter for the Montana National Guard in Malta, where soldiers, alongside veterans and community members gathered Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a $14.6 million vehicle maintenance facility.

The 20,670-square-foot building was completed ahead of its original January 2027 timeline. According to previous reporting, the project broke ground July 28, 2025, with a total budget of $14.6 million, including $13.08 million for construction.

WATCH Madison Collier's report below:

Montana National Guard celebrates completion of $14.6 million maintenance facility in Malta

The facility consolidates maintenance operations previously housed in Culbertson, bringing mechanics and equipment closer to the soldiers they support, as it is located adjacent to the Malta Readiness Center.

"For us in the maintenance community, this is a fantastic opportunity to have something new, advanced, state-of-the-art, and ready to support the Montana National Guard," said Lt. Col. Michael Ollis, director of logistics for the Montana Army National Guard.

The building includes two maintenance bays, an indoor vehicle wash bay and space to warm equipment during Montana's colder months. Ollis explained the location reduces the need to transport vehicles long distances for maintenance.

Master Sgt. Kevin Hanson, a Malta native, said bringing maintenance operations closer to soldiers will help improve efficiency.

"By bringing a maintenance facility of this scale to the area, we're bringing maintainers closer to the operators," Hanson explained.

Madison Collier/ MTN News U.S. Army Master Sgt. Kevin Hanson, a Malta native, reflects on his family's history of service with the Montana Army National Guard.

He added that faster maintenance means vehicles can return to service sooner, helping the Guard prepare for training, deployments and emergency response missions across Montana.

For Hanson, Wednesday's ribbon-cutting was also a homecoming.

Born and raised in Malta, he says he followed his father and brothers into service with the Montana Army National Guard.

"My dad served 28 years in the Montana Army National Guard. Both my brothers served. I knew from a very young age that I was going to serve as well," Hanson said.

Among those celebrating were retired Master Sgt. Jim Carver and retired Sgt. Maj. Ed Pakovich, two men Hanson credited with helping shape his development as a young soldier and called pillars of the community.

Pakovich, who previously served as a full-time Guard member in Malta, recalled the support residents have shown soldiers and their families over the years, particularly during deployments.

Madison Collier Ed Pakovich and Jim Carver reflect on the longstanding relationship between the Montana National Guard and the Malta community.

The project's 2025 groundbreaking also highlighted that relationship.

"We're glad to be partners with the Guard," Malta Mayor John Demarais said at the time.

Wednesday's ribbon-cutting was followed by a Community Day event, giving residents an opportunity to meet Guard members, see military equipment and learn more about their work.

While construction has come to a close, the maintenance facility is not yet fully operational.

According to Ollis, the building is designed for four full-time employees, with three currently in place and another expected to be hired. Employees previously based in Culbertson are transitioning to Malta, with operations expected to be fully underway by late November or early December.

Madison Collier/ MTN News The Montana National Guard hosted a Community Day after the ribbon-cutting, giving residents a closer look at its operations in the region and statewide.

Guard leadership said the facility was designed to serve for at least 50 years, supporting military readiness and emergency response efforts throughout northern Montana.

For Malta, the investment also represents a continued military presence in a community with generations of National Guard service.

"This facility cements our footprint in Malta and ensures that our presence on the Hi-Line will endure for future generations," said Brig. Gen. Trent Gibson, Montana's adjutant general, during Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.