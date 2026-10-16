GREAT FALLS — Janicki Industries has announced a familiar face in the community will help lead its manufacturing campus. Newly announced Senior Director of Operations Daniel Voorhies, former commander of the 341st Missile Wing, is stepping into the role as construction progresses and the company works to expand its presence in Montana.

At the site, he said Janicki plans to produce composite and metal parts, build prototypes and perform assembly work for their aerospace, defense and space customers. The first phase of their full campus is expected to open by the end of 2028, with roughly 200 employees as operations begin in the first building.

The $800 million campus at AgriTech Park will grow in phases over the next decade, with plans for approximately 1.6 million square feet of production space across 180 acres. The company projects more than 1,000 jobs within five years and at least 2,000 at full build-out.

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New Janicki operations director prepares to lead Montana campus, construction progresses

For now, their work is focused on preparing the ground.

Janicki broke ground on the site in July. Since then, Voorhies said crews have been moving earth and developing gravel roads, with concrete work among the next priorities.

The Great Falls Development Alliance, which supported Janicki’s move to the community, is helping the company navigate construction and connect with local businesses. Jolene Schalper, GFDA executive vice president, said weather will help determine the pace of work in the coming months.

“We’re really watching the weather, watching for those next steps with concrete,” Schalper said.

She noted that last winter’s mild conditions allowed construction projects to continue with limited downtime. What this winter will bring remains a consideration as crews move forward.

The end-of-2028 opening target applies to Janicki’s first phase, rather than completion of the entire campus. Schalper explained additional production space will follow as hiring and customer demand grow.

She said part of their role is also helping connect Janicki with businesses that could support construction and future operations.

“Right now we’re referring companies over to Janicki so they can make those connections themselves and make sure that Janicki knows what we have to offer in our community,” Schalper said.

Those connections include potential subcontractors, vendors and suppliers.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Great Falls, MT

While construction continues in Great Falls, Voorhies has been visiting Janicki’s Washington and Utah facilities to learn more about the company’s operations.

He said watching engineers and technicians work together has highlighted some familiar priorities following his 25-year Air Force career.

“Teamwork is really important for Janicki. Teamwork is important for the Air Force,” Voorhies said. “Excellence is important for Janicki. Excellence is important for the Air Force.”

His new role will involve helping oversee day-to-day operations at the Great Falls campus. Preparing for that responsibility includes thinking about how to recruit, train and bring future employees together.

“We’re looking to hire locally for that talent and get folks from Montana and from around the surrounding areas to come in and do that,” Voorhies said.

Hiring is expected to increase alongside construction, rather than happen all at once.

“As we build out a building or get close to finishing a building, we’re going to need to start getting people hired,” Voorhies said. “And so that will kind of go in waves.”

Schalper said the area houses machinists, mechanics and other workers whose experience could transfer to Janicki’s operations. She added that there is potential to bring other specialized skills into the community, referencing the company's work with composites.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Equipment sits as crews prepare the sit for Janicki Industries' Montana campus, which will open in phases over the next decade.

As for efforts to expand their presence locally, she said Janicki has been connecting with schools and colleges across the state. The company participated in the World’s of Work expo at Great Falls College-MSU.

“Currently, they recruit a lot of engineers from Montana Tech and Montana State University,” Schalper said. “And so now it’s, hey, you can stay in Montana with your degree.”

Employment opportunities could also extend to those looking to enter a new industry. She said Janicki provides in-house training and looks for employees who are willing to learn and work as a team.

“They want people that want to learn,” she said. “Because they understand that they do something that is so unique and so special that people haven’t done it before. So they train.”

Voorhies said future recruiting will include hiring events and career fairs at local schools.

For him, the work ahead is an opportunity to help build a new employer in the community he calls home, starting with the people who will make it run.

More information about construction, the campus and hiring is available on Janicki.com/Montana/