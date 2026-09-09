GREAT FALLS — Toby's House Crisis Nursery is nearing completion of a new nearly 6,000-square-foot facility at the corner of Seventh Avenue South and Second Street South in Great Falls.

WATCH Madison Collier's report below:

New Toby’s House Crisis Nursery facility expected to open in October

The building was originally expected to open in the summer of 2026, but construction delays pushed back the original timeline, according to Executive Director Leesha Ford.

"We do think it will be in October," Ford said. "We faced typical construction delays that anybody does—waiting for supplies to come in, waiting for capacity to finish."

She said the building’s electrical and fire-suppression systems are already in place, and crews are now finishing the interior, while the construction on the parking lot is expected to begin soon.

Until the building is ready, Toby’s House continues operating from its smaller location on Fifth Street North. Ford explained the need is outgrowing the group's current space as demand continues to grow in the community.

Madison Collier/ MTN News The new, single-level crisis nursery is expected to include additional child care space, an education room, an exam room and access to a secure playground.

On any given day, she said somewhere between four and 13 children are on the nursery’s waitlist. In 2026, by the first week of June, Toby’s House had already provided as many hours and visits as it did during all of 2025.

“That really goes to show kind of the need that has started to escalate,” Ford said.

The single-level layout of the new facility adds another level of accessibility and safety as the nursery looks to grow its services.

“Being able to have a single level, being able to have the safety, being able to have a welcoming place for families when they’re actually in that crisis moment—I really truly believe that is going to save lives,” Ford said.

The facility is expected to include an education room, an exam room, offices and access to a secure outdoor playground.

Ford explained how Toby’s House grew out of community partnerships, and she hopes the new facility will put more of those partnerships into practice under one roof. The added space will allow the nursery to say “yes” to more families while bringing in organizations to provide developmental screenings, parenting classes and other services.

Madison Collier/ MTN News A banner at the site recognizes the community partners supporting the new Toby’s House facility.

The project is expected to cost approximately $1.6 million, and Ford estimates the group has raised about 90% of its funding. Donations have included money, land, labor, materials and services, which have helped move construction forward.

Fundraising continues for furnishings, dedicated rooms, and the cost of operating the expanded facility.

“My hope is it creates a model in Great Falls where we continue to replicate things like this for kids so that we can link everything up and just fill the gaps,” Ford said.

Once the new facility opens, Toby’s House plans to gradually expand its services. Its long-term goal is to provide care around the clock, although Ford said reaching 24-hour operations will depend on continued funding and staffing.

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MTN News

Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in Great Falls in 2011. The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian.

Toby’s House’s mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing accessible emergency child care for a number of reasons - for example, if the caregiver is resolving personal issues and cannot care for the child as they would like, emergency custody issues, medical emergencies, or for mental health or sobriety support.

As a nonprofit organization, Toby’s House relies on community donations and grants, and is always accepting donations to provide for families in need.

To learn more, volunteer, or donate, click here to visit the website, or click here to visit the Facebook page. You can also call 406-770-3191‬ or email admin@tobyshousemt.org.

