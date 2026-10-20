John J Kleinsasser obituary

John J Kleinsasser, 70, passed away Monday, Oct 19, 2026, at his home of cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Annie; his daughter, Laura (Jerry) Waldner; his sons, Ron (Naomi), Joe (Nella), and Luke (Diana), all of Birch Creek; and his daughter, Helen (Mark) Waldner of East End Colony. Also his 24 grandchildren; his sisters, Martha (Chris) Decker of Mossleigh, Alberta, Dorothy (Jake) Hofer of Miller Colony, Lydia (Dan) Waldner of Margath, Alberta, and Clara Kleinsasser; and his brothers, Ed (Elizabeth) and Dave (Leona) of Birch Creek. He was preceded in death by his father, John, in 1968; his mother, Annie, in 2013; and an infant sister, Sarah.

For more than 27 years, John served as the colony secretary/manager, and as farm boss for 9 years beforehand. His work reflected a steady commitment to the life and responsibilities of the colony. He enjoyed fixing things and was always ready to help others. He was known as a soft-spoken gentleman and especially enjoyed doing chores with his grandsons.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 22, at 11:30 AM, at the colony church, with burial to follow at the colony cemetery.

He was loved and cared for dearly, and with faith, hope, and God’s grace, there is comfort in the promise of reunion after life’s journey.

