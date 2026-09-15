Obituary: Alice Lee Wagenman Ridl

Alice Lee Wagenman Ridl was born January 13, 1935, in Havre, Montana, to William and Luella Gilead. She was raised west of Havre, close to Fresno, Montana.

Alice married Perry McKinney in Butte and worked at the Post Office selling magazines and convenience items until Perry’s death when she transferred to the Great Falls Post Office. While working in Great Falls, Alice met and married Henry “Hank” Wagenman, whom she was married to until his death. Alice later married Laudie L. Ridl on May 21, 1976, in Faith, South Dakota.

Alice was involved in Head Start and Opportunities INC., serving on the board for Opportunities INC. She volunteered for Montana Association for the Blind as a senior companion and was very active for over 50 years; she also served on their board for 20 years. Alice was also a member of the Moose Lodge.

Alice loved to dance; polka was her favorite. Her favorite hobby was gardening and she loved her flowers. Alice also enjoyed attending church as a member of the parish at St. Luke’s Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husbands, Perry McKinney, Hank Wagenman and Laudie Ridl; and daughter, Linda McKinney.

Alice is survived by her sons, Perry McKinney and Tim Wagenman; daughter, Tammy (Robert) Howendobler; as well as 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

Memorial Service: September 17, 2026, 1:00 p.m., Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Reception to follow at Schnider Funeral Home

