Obituary: Adam Lee Davis

Adam Lee Davis was born on March 25, 1977, in Great Falls, Montana, to Ruby Genereux and Larry Knerr. He was adopted by his dad, Allen Davis, in 1980.

Adam’s personality filled every room, and his big heart left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. Gregarious and always the life of the party, he brought people together, made them laugh, and created unforgettable memories. Generous and loyal, he would do anything for the people he loved.

Family and friendship meant everything to Adam. The bonds he built went beyond titles, and many of his friendships felt like family. He was married to his soulmate, Penny Anderson Davis. Although their paths eventually separated, their meaningful connection and love never truly faded.

Adam shared a special bond with his cousins, Lucas and Daniel Richards, and their mother, his Aunt Sandy Richards.

Together they traveled to football games, golfed, rode roller coasters, went hiking and made nightly calls to watch Jeopardy. Adam also worked with Daniel and loved teasing him. Once, Daniel picked Adam up like a toddler, set him on a table at work, and tickled him until he sounded like a Tickle Me Elmo toy.

His best friend, Kirk Lineback, was like a brother. Friends since high school, they shared a love of hunting and the outdoors, spending weeks hunting together and building a lifelong friendship filled with loyalty and laughter.

Adam was a protector to his sisters, Tami and Cass, though he was also known for an occasional playful push off a cliff into the water. He loved camping and fishing with them and their children, catching plenty of big fish along the way. Alongside Grandpa Allen, he taught the kids about golfing, hunting, and fishing. One of his favorite sayings was, “You got this, kid.”

A special thank-you goes to Karla and Tim Stewart for their support. Adam loved you dearly.

Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents Rae and Ester Genereux, Ralph and Beatrice Davis, and L. D. Knerr; his stepmother, ZoAnn Morse Davis; his aunt, Terry Rearden; and his sister, Talina Davis.

He is survived by his grandmother, Lois Knerr; his parents, Allen Davis, Ruby Genereux (James Gordon), and Larry Knerr; his siblings, Tamara Borberg (Peter), Casaundra Davis (Kevin Grove), Nicole Anton (Will), and Sturgis Morse; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also leaves behind his nieces, Mykala Davis and Joey Anton; his nephews, Destry Sleeth, Taylor Herman, Connor Herman, Trevor Herman, Landon Anton, and Dominic Anton; his great-nephews, Elijah and Jace; his great-niece, Zoey Anton; and many dear friends and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 14, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Broke Axe Throwing in Great Falls, Montana. A heartfelt thank-you goes to Adam’s cousin Chris Kunkel, the owner.