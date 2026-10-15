Obituary: Albert 'Al' Southard, Jr.

Albert Southard was born in Rockville Center, New York, on November 26, 1946, to Albert and Lucy (Chiusano) Southard.

He graduated from High School in 1964 and immediately enlisted in the US Air Force as a Security Specialist, later changing occupations to become an entomologist. Al was stationed in Thailand, Guam, Turkey, Florida, and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. He retired from the Air Force in 1984 and stayed in Great Falls where he found his home.

He loved working on old vehicles with friends and spent his time rebuilding Chevrolets, with his latest endeavor being his 1969 Corvette.

He was past treasurer and an active member of the Big Sky Chapter of Brewery Collectors of America. He enjoyed collecting breweriana from the New York area and spending time with his beloved dog Zilla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lucy Southard. Aunt Gloria Passalaqua and Aunt Anna Chiusano.

He is survived by his cousin Franky Passalaqua of New York and his best friend Mike Quilliam of Great Falls.

A memorial service will be held at Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 10:30am.

