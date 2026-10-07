Obituary: Allen Anthony (Mast) Dalve

It is with solemn hearts and enduring affection that we record the passing of Allen Anthony (Mast) Dalve, known to many simply as Al, who departed this life on the thirteenth day of September in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-six, at thirty-eight minutes past the hour of midnight, in Great Falls, Montana. He was in the sixty-eighth year of his life. His earthly journey concluded following a head injury sustained when he fell from his bike. Surgical intervention proved impossible owing to multiple heart ailments with which he had contended since 2023. After a prolonged and steadfast struggle, these afflictions claimed him.

Allen was born on the first of May 1958, and was reared in the city of Great Falls, Montana, where the broad skies and steadfast plains shaped the independent spirit that would mark his days. Allen was the grandson of Robert Alden Mast and Sarah Edna Younce of Boone, North Carolina, and of Helen Lottie Harthun and Lee Everett Clapshaw of Minnesota. His mother, Betty Lou Clapshaw, was united in marriage to Maynard Anthony Dalve, the good man who raised Allen and whom he called “Dad.” His biological father was Jack Frank (Mast) Winebarger of North Carolina and Idaho.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

