Obituary: Alma Hertel

Alma Hertel went peacefully to her heavenly home on October 23, 2026, with family by her side.

Alma was born on October 15, 1936, on the family farm in McLaughlin, South Dakota to Gustav and Hilda (Wiest) Merkel. Alma attended a country school through the 8th grade.

Alma married Harold J Hertel on February 6, 1955, in McLaughlin, SD and they were married 33 ½ years. During their lives together they lived on a farm where Harold was employed until June 1956 and they moved to Great Falls, Montana. Alma was a homemaker and together she and Harold had 4 children: Calvin, Neil, Lorrie, and Leroy.

Alma was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Rebekkah Lodge. She was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she was very active in Altar Guild, Bible Studies, WELCA and helped with Vacation Bible School.

Alma’s faith, family, and friends were very important to her. She enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together, cooking and baking, especially with her friend Karen. Everyone loved her chocolate chip cookies.

Alma is survived by her 2 sons: Neil (Dottie) Hertel and Leroy Hertel, her daughter Lorrie Kundert, sisters: Leola Dockter and Louise Buechler, brothers: Milton (Viola) Merkel, Eugene Merkel, and Jim (Donna) Merkel. Alma is also survived by 3 grandsons: Jacob and Reynolds Hertel and Jonathan (Raynischa) Kundert, 2 granddaughters: Christina Kundert and Holly Hertel. Great Grandsons: Jeremiah, Bentley and Hunter Kundert, 2 Great Granddaughters: Madisyn and Mikayla Kundert. Also, numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Alma was preceded in death by her son Calvin, husband Harold, Great Granddaughter Alizaundra Kundert, her Parents Hilda and Gustav, Sisters Lorraine Broucek and Mary Hertel, brothers: Albert, Bernie, Leo, Ervin, and Eddie.

Funeral service for Alma will be held on November 13th at 11am at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Great Falls-332 Riverview 3 W. Luncheon to follow. Please wear Alma’s favorite color red.

Alma’s family wants to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Benefis Teton Medical Center for the excellent care they gave Alma while she was a resident in the long-term care unit.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Redeemer Lutheran Church.

