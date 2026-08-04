Obituary: Angela Williams Ruggirello

Angela Williams Ruggirello passed away on August 3, 2026. She was born on May 5, 1977, to her birth parents, Bob Bushman and Robin Elam. She was lovingly adopted by Terry and Linda Williams and raised in Landusky, Montana, where she was surrounded by the love and support of her family.

Angela grew her education at Great Falls College of Technology. She worked at Emerald City and Delta and then went on to build a career as a phlebotomist, a profession through which she cared for countless others with compassion and dedication.

Angela married Fonz Ruggirello, and they shared many years making memories together. Angela was the best mother to her son and daughter and the best grandmother. She loved being with her family and her friends. She also loved riding Harley motorcycles and was a member of B.A.C.A. She was passionate about wanting to help others and wanted to start a Women’s Domestic Shelter. The 4th of July and Halloween were Angela’s favorite holidays and she loved to go boating on Flathead Lake with her parents. Angela was known for her playful spirit and wonderful sense of humor. You could almost always find her pulling a prank on someone, bringing laughter and smiles to those around her.

Angela was preceded in death by her grandparents.

She is survived by her husband, Fonz; parents, Terry and Linda Williams; step dad, Andy; step mom, Barb; birth parents, Robin Elam and Bob Bushman; son, John Williams; daughter, Angelica Fletcher; sisters, Elisha Williams, Brandi Damon; brother, Daniel Williams; sisters in law, Jenna and Des; grandchildren, Cruz, Killian, Midnight, Onyx, Starlight; nephews; Mason Williams, Tyler Williams, Levi Williams; nieces, Maddie, Larson, Eden, Eve, Bailey, Caitlyn Stamper; and many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

