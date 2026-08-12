Obituary: Annalu “Ann” Violet Muhs Messelt

Annalu “Ann” Violet Muhs Messelt 100, of Great Falls, and recently Lewistown, Montana, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2026. Ann was born October 16, 1925, to Minnie (nee Waybright, also Chamness) and Elmer Muhs in Seattle, Washington. Ann often reminisced about her mother being a school teacher, and when she would walk from her school to the one at which her mom taught, she always stopped for ice cream. She graduated from Davenport High school in 1942 and the University of Washington in 1946. Ann met the love of her life, Marshall Thomas “Tom, Jr” Messelt, in Seattle before he was deployed for World War II. They married in June of 1951 and moved to Great Falls, Montana. Ann and Tom adopted daughter Lori in 1959 and son Scott in 1962. After living on the West Side for many years, they built a house on the South East part of town when it was first being developed.

Ann and Tom, along with his parents Tom, Sr. and Ruth, owned and operated the Mailing Shop and Office Supply in downtown Great Falls. Ann also worked as a receptionist in the office of Optometrist Jim Payne for many years. When Tom, Jr. passed away in 1985, Ann began the work of closing down the Mailing Shop, though pieces of its stationery are still found among her keepsakes.

Ann liked to tell stories of her college days, fun times with her cousins growing up, and of the various jobs and escapades she took part in. She was once an elevator operator and a switchboard operator. Ann earned her pilot’s license, a passion she shared with her husband Tom. She was usually his back-up flier on long flights. When she reduced her working hours to keep up with her children’s activities, she became an active volunteer in the Great Falls 1st Presbyterian Church and the community as well. Ann and Tom were very involved with Barbershop musical groups.

Another favorite pastime of the Messelt family was participating in swim team. Ann and Tom carted their children, as well as many from their neighborhood, all around the state competing in swim meets every summer, volunteering to time races and chase swimmers around.

Ann and Tom loved to travel during their life together, and Ann continued to see the world after his passing. She could often be found tootling their motor home around Montana and surrounding states, as well as a trip to Edmonton with Lori, her husband Greg, and their children. She loved to take her granddaughters Mandy and Angie on camping excursions and enjoyed having a week with each of them every summer while they were growing up. Some of the best memories were made when each granddaughter got to have a week one-on-one with grandma Ann. They visited the Doll Museum, swam at the Natatorium, went to the symphony, ate plenty of ice cream, and watched Shakespeare in the Park.

Ann’s travels took her to nearly all 50 states. Her good friends Joyce, Carol, Shirley, and Vi were featured in her stories and in the boxes of pictures, meticulously labeled on the back with details of their adventures. Ann was also instrumental in ensuring that the members of her graduating class reunited every year in Washington, all the way up until 2011. She was active in the Jaycees, Salvation Army Auxiliary, 1st Presbyterian Church, and Great Falls Historical Society. She even conducted trolley tours in her spare time.

When age finally began to slow her down at almost 90, Ann transitioned into an assisted living facility in Great Falls in 2014 and then in Lewistown to be closer to her granddaughter Mandy and family in 2022. She peacefully went to be with the Lord and join the love of her life on July 28. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Tom, parents Minnie and Damon Waybright, father Elmer Muhs, in-laws Tom and Ruth Messelt, daughter in law Sally Messelt, cousins Annetta Fickle and Ginny Schmidt, and so many lifelong friends in Great Falls and back in Washington. Ann is survived by her daughter and son in law Lori and Greg Gerstenberger of Billings, MT; son Scott Messelt of Great Falls, MT; Son in law Mike Wennerberg of Great Falls, MT; granddaughters Mandy (Robert) Wichman of Hobson, MT; and Angie (Ryan) Jenkins of Bradenton, FL; and great grandchildren Jaci, Sammi, Cooper, and Hunter Wichman; and Aspyn and Landyn Jenkins.

A Funeral Service is being held for Ann on August 8th, 2026, at 10AM at First Presbyterian Church in Great Falls with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Ann’s family would appreciate donations be given to the First Presbyterian Church in Great Falls or the Salvation Army Auxiliary.