Obituary: Anthony Mark Bernatonis

In Loving Memory of Anthony Mark Bernatonis

Anthony Mark Bernatonis, 52, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away unexpectedly on November 9, 2026, following a sudden illness. He was a loving partner, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He lived a life filled with creativity, music, adventure, and meaningful connections with the people he loved.

Born on January 11, 1974, in Huntington Beach, California, Anthony spent his childhood growing up in Coventry, Rhode Island, where his love of art and music began to take shape. He worked many years as a graphic artist and website designer and programmer.

Music was another lifelong passion, and he shared his love of it through writing music and playing bass guitar with several bands throughout Rhode Island, California, and Montana. A true heavy metal enthusiast, music was always a big part of who he was.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com]

