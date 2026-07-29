Obituary: Arnold Earl "Rod" Winterrowd

Arnold Earl Winterrowd (Rod), aged 97, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2026, at Benefis Hospital. Rod was born in Great Falls on November 11, 1928, to Arnold G. and Mary (Day) Winterrowd. He played football at Great Falls High School. After graduation, he joined the US Navy. After being discharged from the Navy, he returned to Great Falls and married Aucille Squires. They had five children and later divorced.

Rod was a plumber by trade until his retirement. He recently received a plaque from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 41 as a lifetime member. Additionally, he was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1087. He loved NASCAR racing. He spent many of his later years with his life partner, Dorothy Burley, until her passing in 2024.

Rod is survived by his sister, Shirley Dean; brother, Robert Winderrowd; daughter, Robin Winterrowd of Great Falls; son, Roger Winterrowd of Great Falls; grandchildren, Tara, Kari, Rodd, Eric, Sean, Jessica, Jennifer and Jeffrey; and nine great-grandchildren.

Rod was preceded in death by his sister, Irene Wood; brother, Don Winterrowd; daughter, Pati Donovan; sons, Michael (Karen) Winterrowd, and Jeff (Brenda) Winterrowd.

Schnider Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Condolences for the family can be shared at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

