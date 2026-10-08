Obituary: Aurora Rain

In Loving Memory of Aurora Rain

With broken hearts and unimaginable sorrow, we announce the passing of our precious Aurora Rain, who left this world far too soon at just six days old.

Aurora Rain was a beautiful little soul whose life was brief, but whose impact on our family will last forever. From the moment she arrived, she was loved beyond measure. She was a precious daughter, a beloved little sister, granddaughter, niece, and cousin. Though we were given only six short days with her, she will forever hold a place in our hearts that no one else could ever fill.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

