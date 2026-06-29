Obituary: Aurora “Rora” Dawn Carrier

Aurora “Rora” Dawn Carrier, age 31, was born on October 7, 1994, and passed away on June 16, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana, where she was raised and spent her entire life.

Rora was a proud stay-at-home mom and auntie who loved dressing up, doing her makeup, listening to music, cooking, and collecting vintage, cool, and meaningful treasures. She had a unique style and a personality that made people gravitate toward her.

She was deeply loved by her family and held a special place in their hearts. She brought laughter to family gatherings, warmth to everyday moments, and love to everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. She had a gift for making people smile and reminding them not to take life too seriously.

She will always be remembered for her hilariously contagious laugh, her beautiful smile, and the dimple that could brighten anyone's day. Though she is gone too soon, the love, laughter, and memories she leaves behind will be cherished forever.

She is survived by her mother, Judy Carrier (Great Falls, MT); her daughters Josie and Luna Lapier (Great Falls, MT); her sister and best friend Misty (Jason) Carrier, sisters, Aleshia Carrier, Samantha (Sadie) Latray (Great Falls, MT); Roni and Hollie Bowen (Arizona); brothers, Hale (Amee) Carrier (Billings, MT), Alfred Carrier and Clayton Bowen (Great Falls, MT); her nephews, Antonio, Haven, Roland, Honor, Brycen, Tycen, Zeus, and Deanthony Jr; her nieces, Harmony (Rosie), Heaven, Neveah, Zamora, Paisleigh, Jionna and Legacy; Her two lifelong friends Jade and Olivia; as well as multiple cousins a few very close, and couple good friends.

She is preceded by her father, Ronald Carrier; her sons, Duane, Mark Alfred, and Angel; her niece Hope and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.