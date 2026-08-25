Obituary: Barbara “Barbie” Ann Pelley

Barbara “Barbie” Ann Pelley, 65, passed away on August 23, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. A Memorial Service is being held at Heritage Baptist Church on a later date.

Barbie was born on April 25, 1961, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to Edward Lee Cain and Gladys Opal Fenton. She grew up in Browntown, West Virginia and graduated from Philip Barbour High School in June of 1979. Barbie met Robert Joseph Pelley at Lakeside Campground, and their friendship soon blossomed into a lifelong love. On August 2, 1980, they were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. For the next 46 years, Barbie and Robert built a beautiful life together, creating a loving home and family filled with cherished memories and countless moments of joy. They moved all over, spending time in the Philippines before relocating to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana.

Barbie found great joy in being a mother and devoted herself wholeheartedly to caring for her family. She had a creative and nurturing spirit, and found happiness in gardening, cooking and baking, as well as sewing, crocheting, and knitting. Above all, Barbie treasured time spent with her family, especially the precious moments she shared with her grandbabies, who brought so much joy to her life.

Throughout the years, Barbie touched the lives of many through her work as a Girl Scout leader and paraprofessional. She was also known for her adventurous spirit and her willingness to embrace new experiences. Her loving heart, creativity, and zest for life will be deeply missed and forever cherished by all who knew and loved her.

Barbie’s favorite Bible verse was John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Barbie was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Pelley; one brother and one sister.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Pelley of Great Falls, MT; daughters, Erin (Pelley) and Trevor Philley of Great Falls, MT and Sarah (Pelley) and Timothy Bond of Big Sandy, MT; sister, Janet (Cain) Patterson of Inverness, FL; brother, Lawrence Edwards; grandson, Cyrus Bond and granddaughter, Baby Girl Bond. Please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.

