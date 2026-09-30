Obituary: Barbara H. Timboe Riehm

Barbara H. Timboe Riehm passed away Friday, September 18, 2026, in Great Falls, MT, with her family by her side. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and friend. She was affectionately known as ‘black grandma’ to her seven grandchildren due to her jet-black hair and deep summer tan.

Barbara was born in Bottineau, ND, on April 19, 1933, to Julia and German Trent. She was raised in Bottineau and graduated from Bottineau High School in 1951. Her father and uncle built a small cottage on Lake Metigoshe 15 miles North of town where they spent weekends and most of the summers. Barbara loved swimming in the lake and playing outside whenever possible. She attended the Bottineau School of Forestry for one year after graduation.

On June 20, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart Harlan E. Timboe. Harlan spent 2 years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. Barbara stayed stateside in Atlanta, GA, working for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. After being discharged from the military, they moved to Great Falls, MT and started a family. Todd was born in 1960 and Amy in 1968. Harlan worked as a CPA and Barbara was a stay-at-home mother for their two children.

Barbara loved to camp and hike. The Timboe family often spent summer weekends and holidays camping and hiking in NW Montana, usually in Glacier National Park. Initially, it was sleeping in tents; in later years they bought a small Bell Trailer. Barbara’s passion was dancing. She loved dancing with the Electric Ladies and taught ballroom dance at the Meadow Lark Country Club. She was a member of the Junior League of Great Falls, in which she and Harlan participated in several Follies’ productions. Barbara was also active in the local Beta Sigma Phi sorority, hosting numerous meetings.

In August 1983, Harlan passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack. In November of 1984, Barbara married Stanley Kamrud, whom she knew from high school. They lived in Great Falls until his untimely death in December 1985.

After surviving two relatively young husbands (Harlan was 51 when he died and Stan was 52), she eventually met an ‘older’ gentleman on a blind date. Charles Riehm (also a widower) was 11 years her senior, and they were married in June of 1992. They moved to San Diego, CA and enjoyed 13 years of marriage until Charlie’s passing. Barbara remained active, taking up golf and snow skiing in her later years. She stayed busy being the secretary for ‘Get Off Your Rockers’ and developed an enthusiasm for gardening.

In October of 2018, Barbara moved back to Great Falls to be closer to her family. Her last 3 years were spent at the BeeHive Huckleberry House where she loved watching old western TV shows and visiting with staff and other residents.

Barbara is survived by her son Todd (Diane) Timboe, daughter Amy (Mark) Severson both of Great Falls; grandchildren Shawn (Tara) Timboe of Great Falls, Erica (Josh) Green of Hudson, FL, Dillon Timboe of Scottsdale, AZ and Taylor Timboe of Salt Lake City, UT; Kyla Dane of Great Falls, Casey Dane and Karsen Dane of Missoula; great-grandchildren Dyna Timboe and Harlan Timboe of Great Falls and Jernie DeWitt of Joplin, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Colleen Baier, her three husbands and grandson Matthew Timboe.

Graveside Service will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls with Pastor Ken Waag officiating.

