Obituary: Belva Jane Block

Belva Jane Block was born March 15, 1930 (on the Ides of March) to Gerhardt and Marjorie Block. She grew up in Ortonville, Minnesota and Milbank, SD on her grandparents’ farm. Belva had many fond memories of living on the farm with horses, cows, pigs, chickens, cats, dogs, and her little home-made tent filled with dolls. Belva learned to be self-sufficient from both her Grandmother Matilda “Tillie” and her Grandfather. She learned to care for animals, to plant and tend a garden, shoot a gun, hunt and be ruggedly independent. She recalled that when Grandpa’s tractor or other machinery broke, he forged new parts in his shop.

After the war, her family settled in Ortonville, 2 miles across the border from Millbank. Belva’s father took her fishing for Walleye on Big Stone Lake. While serving in the Navy, he became a skilled card player and dealer, which he passed on to Belva. She loved school in Ortonville but missed living on the farm with her grandparents. She had grown especially close to Matilda.

Belva played the clarinet in high school and was voted homecoming queen in 1948. After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis to attend nursing school. During her clinicals, she met her future husband, Daryl Swanson, who was visiting his father, Ludwig “Ludie”, one of Belva’s patients. Belva and Daryl fell in love and married.

When their first child, Amy Elizabeth, was about 10 months old, they borrowed $600 and took a ship to Africa, where they settled in Casa Blanca. Daryl, an excellent mechanic, worked on heavy equipment during the mining. They paid $25 a month for a house that came with a gardener. Shortly after their arrival, their second child, William Paul, was born thus, he had dual citizenship. He used to say, in jest, he could be King of Africa.

They returned to the States and built a home in Richfield, Minnesota. Lisa Amille was born in 1957, followed by John Joseph in 1963. Daryl and Belva saved their money to build a cabin on their land at Duck Lake. The family camped in a large canvas tent for many summers, until they could afford to build their A-frame. They enjoyed shooting trap and bird hunting.

After 26 years of marriage, Belva and Daryl separated. After being single for a few years, Belva met her second husband, Calvin Griffith. They enjoyed more than 25 years together, dividing their time in Indialantic, Florida and Mpls. They decided to move to Helena to be closer to Belva’s kids (Amy, Willie, Lisa and John) and grandkids (Ashly and Nick). Also, Helena had a farm team—the Brewers. Calvin never missed a game.

Belva was an excellent seamstress, farmer, gardener, spinner, knitter, and soap maker. She was a competitive ballroom dancer and won the National Championship in Ashland, NC in the West Coast Swing.

She loved her grandchildren, Alex Swanson, Ashly Holland, and Nick Andrews. She gave Ashly her grandfather’s violin. Ashly now has her own band and uses her musical skill to bring joy to all. She passed on her love of theatre and movies to her grandson Nick, who is now a producer in Hollywood. Alex inherited her love for travel and seeing the world.

She was preceded in death by her children, Amy and Willie. She is survived by her children, John (Katie) and Lisa; and grandchildren, Alex, Ashly Jane (Daniel) Fry, and Nick (Molly) Andrews.

Belva’s final words of wisdom: Life is short—eat dessert first! A private celebration of her life will be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com