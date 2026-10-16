Obituary: Bert Clayton "Bud" Duncan

Bud Duncan went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 3, 2026.

Bert Clayton “Bud” Duncan was born November 21, 1931, in Conrad, Montana. He was the 11th of 12 children born to Oscar and Minnie Duncan. He grew up mostly on the Duncan ranch 34 miles east of Conrad. He attended various country schools, including one year in California with his grandparents and older brother. The most cherished country school was the Selma School where he attended, as did his four children and many other family members.

Bud went into the army in 1949, serving in Japan from April 1949 to April 1952. He liked Japan and made friends there as well as lifelong friends in the army. Following his discharge, he came back to the Conrad area, working on various farms and ranches as well as the Pondera County Road Department.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

