Obituary: Betty Jean Sowell

Betty Jean Sowell, 93, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Betty was born on July 3, 1933, in Great Falls, to Clifford and Lillian (Lavalley) Olsen. She was raised on a farm in Fort Shaw until she was 12 years old and her family moved to Billings. She graduated from Billings Senior and attended the College of Great Falls when she returned to Great Falls at the age 18. She worked for her uncle at the ballpark. She was also secretary for the Great Falls Mayor.

She met and married Clyde Sowell in Great Falls. Since he was in the Air Force, they traveled to many places in the states and abroad. After Clyde passed away, she got a job at the Great Falls Public School Administration office in the EMC department. She worked there for 20 years and enjoyed every minute of it. Betty was also a gym aid at West Junior High and cleaned the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce building as well.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].