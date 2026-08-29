Obituary: Betty Lou LaMere

Betty Lou LaMere, born September 10, 1936, passed away on August 26, 2026. She will be remembered as a kind and devoted woman whose family was at the center of her life, and whose warmth was felt in gatherings, celebrations, and everyday moments shared with those she loved.

Betty loved spending time with her large family, and family was deeply important to her. She was known for her kindness and for the joy she found in birthdays and holiday celebrations with family and friends. She enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, and playing bingo, and she especially treasured time spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

