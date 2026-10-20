Obituary: Beverly C. Fayden Bedwell Schumacher

Beverly C. Fayden Bedwell Schumacher was born on April 24, 1932, in Great Falls, Montana, to William J. and Catherine Fayden. Beverly passed away on October 8, 2026, of natural causes, at the age of 94.

Beverly married Raymond D. Bedwell after graduation. Ray joined the Navy, and they moved to Hawaii, where Michael and Robert were born. Cathy and William were born after their return to Great Falls. Bev and Ray later divorced.

Bev married Vern Johnson, and a few years later it was annulled.

On October 31, 1998, Bev married her high school sweetheart, Donald Schumacher. They spent several years in Alberton, Montana, on the Clark Fork River. They later moved to Minnesota to be closer to Don’s family.

Bev had various jobs in her life, but she was most proud of starting the Great Falls Clinic Credit Union.

Bev is survived by her husband, Donald; sons, Michael (Suzie) and Robert Bedwell, both in Great Falls; sister, Shirley Gleason in Helena; grandchildren, Amanda, Nathan, Chelsey, Shane, Amber and Drew; great-grandchildren, Ben, Sylas, Callen, Carter, Carson, Spencer, and Ava; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Catherine; children, Cathy and William; and great-grandchild, Theo.

Condolences for that family may be shared online at www.SchinderFuneralHome.com.

