Obituary: Beverly Joy Townsend

Beverly Joy Townsend, 88, took her final earthly trip and left for heaven on September 9, 2026. She was the cheerleader, instigator, and motivator not only to her family, but to every student she taught, person she counseled, and friend she made. She will be deeply missed.

Bev was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 16, 1937, to Joe and Louise Mozer, though she spent almost all of her life in Montana. Known for her independent nature and vibrant joy of life, her middle name – Joy - could not have been more fitting.

During World War II, young Bev performed as a singer at military bases, hospitals, and the U.S.O. in Hollywood, California. Singing remained a lifelong passion; there was rarely a time she wasn’t singing or humming, and her bright nature and positive attitude were an inspiration to all around her.

A lifelong hard worker, Bev began working in her early teens in Choteau and Great Falls. Her professional journey included serving as a caseworker for the Great Falls welfare office, a teacher at Longfellow Elementary School, and a fourth-grade teacher in Sun River, where she was honored with the Conservation Teacher of the Year Award.

After retiring from a 20-year teaching career, Bev earned her master’s degree in professional counseling from the University of Great Falls. She then dedicated 14 years to working as a clinical therapist, primarily at New Directions in Great Falls.

She and her husband, Gene, ran a dryland farm before purchasing a ranch between Fort Shaw and Simms in 1971, where they lived until Gene’s passing in 2006. Bev and Gene were happily married for 50 years.

Bev cherished her family and delighted in being an active part of her grandchildren’s lives. She was deeply involved at Fort Shaw Bible Church, where she coordinated special music and often sang for the congregation. Her adventurous spirit took her around the globe - visiting at least 27 countries - and led her on a medical mission to Tanzania with Life Church in Helena. When relaxing at home, Bev was an avid reader who finished thousands of books over her lifetime, with favorite authors being Pearl S. Buck and James Patterson.

Bev is survived by her two daughters, Gwyn (Todd) Daniels of Bozeman, MT, and Amy (Mike) Sullivan of Helena, MT, and Cody, WY; her grandchildren, Derek (Tienne) Daniels, Maggie (Daniel) Hansbury, Max Tabasso, and Emily Daniels; her great-grandchildren, Aela Daniels, Rorik Daniels, and Juniper Hansbury; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Louise Mozer; her sister, Barbara “Becky” Johnson; her husband, Gene Townsend; her daughter, Mea Townsend; and her grandson, Jonathan Sullivan.

A Message from Bev:

“Death holds no fear,” said Woody Allen. “I just don’t want to be there when it happens.”

I’ve had a full life. I’ve raised three lovely, kind, intelligent daughters, and I have a wonderful extended family. Most importantly, I believe in heaven, and I’m grateful for the strength I’ve received from God. I’m ready for my next adventure!

Service Information:

Bev’s funeral will be held at Croxford and Sons Mortuary in Great Falls, Montana, on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 1:00 PM. All are welcome to attend. Private burial will be in Choteau, MT.

In lieu of flowers, take $20 and go thrift store treasure hunting in Bev’s honor.

