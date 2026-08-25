Obituary: Beverly Lynn Strandell

Beverly Lynn Strandell, 72, of Audubon, Iowa, formerly of Cascade, Montana, passed away on November 21, 2025.

Beverly was born on January 9, 1953, to Walter and Pearl Janssen. She grew up in Iowa Falls, graduating in 1971, and continued her education at Ellsworth Community College. She later attended nursing school at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, where she began the path that would become her lifelong calling.

After becoming a registered nurse, Bev moved to Great Falls, Montana, where she built a cherished community of friends who truly became her family. It was there she met the love of her life, Joel Strandell. The two were married in Cascade, Montana, in December 1990, and built a joyful life together.

Bev was a devoted labor and delivery nurse who found immense purpose in caring for mothers and newborns. Her patients frequently became friends, and she loved following their growing families through the years. Alongside her nursing career, Bev and Joel also owned and managed the Driftwood Bar and Grill, creating another lively space filled with connection, laughter, and community.

In 1994, Bev and Joel welcomed their daughter, Amy Jolynn, into the world. Becoming a mother was one of her greatest joys—later surpassed only by becoming a grandmother.

Bev was a natural caretaker in every sense. She loved nature and long, scenic drives. She enjoyed crafting with friends, devoured books as a voracious reader, and had an enormous soft spot for cats and dogs. She was the first to offer help to anyone who needed it and embodied kindness, generosity, and compassion throughout her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joel; her parents, Walter and Pearl; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy, and her husband, Aaron; her granddaughter, Maggie Jolynn (Audubon, IA); her sister, Lori, and husband Jerry (Eldora, IA); her brother, Bart, and wife Deb (Iowa Falls, IA); along with many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends whose lives she touched.

A celebration of life will be held in Cascade, Montana, at Hillside Cemetery at 11 am Friday, September 25th, with lunch following at The Driftwood Bar.