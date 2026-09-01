Obituary: Bob Laird

We are sad to announce the death of “the jester of dad jokes”, Bob Laird. He took a little brightness with him when he left us suddenly and peacefully on August 26, 2026.

Bob and his twin came screaming into this world on April 24, 1943, to Robert and Ethel (Patterson) Laird in Seattle, Washington. Growing up, he lived around various parts of the Northwest because his father was a Greyhound bus driver. They settled in Liberty Lake, Washington, in his teenage years, where he grew up swimming, fishing, and waterskiing. After graduating from Central Valley High School, he pursued his love for the bus industry and moved to Missoula in 1962, where he was employed as a ticket agent until the time, he was old enough to drive a bus.

He met the love of his life, Bernice Campbell, and married her on August 16, 1964. He was so excited to be a dad, and his dream was complete with the birth of his children, Bobby in 1965 and Missy in 1977.

Bob loved and was proud of his 54-year accident-free driving career. He first started with Intermountain Transportation from 1965 to 1994. He then moved on to Rimrock Stages from 1994 to 2006. From 2006 to 2017, he was the owner/operator of Laird Leisure Travel. He finished his career in 2019, driving part-time for other local bus companies. His love of driving and people even led him to drive tanker trucks in the late 70’s and early 80’s on his days off.

In 1981, he came up with a dream of running bus tours as a side business. He started in his basement, and within two years, he and Bernice were contracted to Anderson Elerding to run their motorcoach tours.

In 2005, his dream was completed when they started Laird Leisure Travel on his own terms and he was able to purchase his own motorcoaches in 2006. He enjoyed traveling around the country, meeting friends, and leaving a trail of laughter in his wake.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed many activities, including camping with friends, fishing, hunting, snow skiing, riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, and just about any other activities with family and friends. He retired in 2016. In retirement, he enjoyed his time woodworking, telling jokes, spending time with animals and his loved ones, traveling and his winter home in Mesa, AZ, but family was most important and he always lived for a game of Canasta or Farkle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, George Erickson.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bernice; son, Bobby; daughter-in-law, Nikki; daughter, Missy; son-in-law, Dan; twin brother, Bill Laird (Sharry); younger brother, Don Laird (Shelly); numerous beloved nieces and nephews; amazing sibling-in-laws; and countless other loved family members. Bob will be forever missed by all who ever knew him and never forgotten.

His memorial will be at Westside Methodist Church, 726 Central Avenue West, Great Falls, MT 59404, on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Schnider Funeral Home has been entrusted with his cremation and care.

Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

