Obituary: Bobby O'Brian Cole Jr.

Bobby O’Brian Cole Jr., 70, passed away on October 3, 2026, in Roanoke, Virginia.

Bobby was born on November 14, 1955, in Mount Airy, North Carolina, to Bobby O’Brian Cole Sr. and Betty Louise (Tilley) Cole.

Bobby held many jobs over the years, but his proudest chapter was the 11 years he served in the United States Air Force, earning an honorable discharge. He went on to make Great Falls, Montana, his home, where for 19 years he delivered pizzas for Stageline Pizza. Every shift began with his signature line, “It’s time to go terrorize the streets.” In 2012, he moved to Virginia to be near his father, where he spent the remainder of his years.

Those who knew Bobby knew he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He may not have had much, but the care and love he poured into other people around him made him rich in every way that mattered.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby O’Brian Cole Sr. and Betty Louise (Tilley) Cole, and by his brothers, David Paul Cole and Michael Warren Cole.

He is survived by his five children: Syble Nemetz, Crystal Gibbs, Heather Duvall, Jaron Miller, and Bryan Cole.

