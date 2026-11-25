Brent was born to Wendell and Pat Hansen on a snowy day in 1951, and raised on the family ranch in the Little Belt Mountains South of Raynesford. His passing was sudden and unexpected, similar to both his grandfathers.

Early days were filled with riding with his brothers, Rick and Lee. Get on a bareback horse and be gone into the mountains for the day. Baseball and basketball in the barn filled most winter days. Brent was on the Stanford state championship football team and chosen for the East/West Shrine Game.

Brent graduated from Montana State University with degrees in Agriculture Economics and Range Management. He was a member of the MSU Bobcat Football team. The MSU coach considered him, “Maybe not the very best player ever, but certainly the ' toughest ' player he had”. He retired from college football early to save his body, and chose steer wrestling instead. It was a good road for him as he took home more than his share of first in the money, but his biggest win ever was at the rodeo where he met Jenifer and fell in love.

He was the right-hand man for his Uncle Harland ‘Doc’ Hansen’s implement dealership. He was also the guy who knew who lived on most every farm and ranch in Montana from his time traveling the state as the representative and fundraiser for the NFO, and years he worked as a crop adjuster.

Brent was a real cowboy, a hardworking, honest rancher who devoted his life to his ranch, his animals, including numerous cow dogs, his family, and Jenifer, his love and soulmate. Their cow herd was an exceptional result of his eye for good cows and bulls, and a devotion he extended to the herd which came from a true love of cattle. Brent and Jenifer enjoyed traveling the world, skiing together often, caring for their ranch, and raising their son Dane and daughter Jesse.

The smile, the laugh, the stories were always present, and bestowed on family, friends, and strangers. And, “I’ll tell you what”, they were all good ones.

Survivors include Jenifer, his wife of 44 years; children, Dane Hansen, Jesse (Kevin) Oberholser; siblings, Rick (Janine) Hansen, Lee (Jeannie) Hansen; and cousins; nephews; nieces; and many lifelong friends.

Saddle up and keep riding. We’ll miss you now, but we’ll catch up later.

A celebration of life for Brent will be held in the Spring of 2027.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

