Obituary: Brent Irwin Underdahl

Brent Irwin Underdahl passed away in Great Falls, MT on August 5th, 2026, at age 66. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, friend, and passionate outdoorsman. He left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Brent was born December 1, 1959, in Conrad, MT, to Irwin and Florence (Sjol) Underdahl. He was raised on the family farm in Ledger, MT, where his love of family, hard work, the outdoors, and competition began at an early age.

Brent graduated from Shelby High School in 1978 and went on to attend Montana State University from 1978 to 1982, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering. He became a Bobcat for life and carried that pride with him throughout the years.

Brent married the love of his life, Kari (Henjum) Underdahl, on June 20, 1987, in Idaho Falls, ID. They shared 39 years of marriage and built a life centered around family, friendship, and the many activities they enjoyed together. Over the years, they made their homes in Shelley, ID and Great Falls, MT.

Brent began his working life with a summer harvest crew in Texas in approximately 1977. In 1983, he began his career with the Federal Land Bank, which later became Northwest Farm Credit and ultimately AgWest Farm Credit. He worked as a banker and agricultural lender for 40 years, retiring in 2023. His career allowed him to combine his education, his understanding of agriculture, and his genuine desire to help others. He took great pride in the relationships he built with the farmers and ranchers he served.

Outside of work, Brent's greatest passions were his family, bird dogs, skiing, and the sport of National Shoot to Retrieve Association (NSTRA) competition. He lived and breathed for NSTRA and dedicated countless hours to the sport he loved. Beginning in 1991, Brent trained and competed with his bird dogs, judged trials, taught judging seminars, chaired trials, and participated in national-level competitions. He traveled thousands of miles, always willing to pitch in and help with events, no matter which club was hosting. He generously gave his time to promote the sport and support fellow handlers and competitors.

Brent was also an avid skier throughout his life and especially enjoyed sharing that love with his family. One of his greatest joys was teaching his son Kai to ski. He could often be found traveling to watch his sons participate in their sporting events, putting in thousands of miles simply because being there for his boys mattered to him.

Those who knew Brent will remember that he never met a stranger. To Brent, that person was simply a friend he had not met yet. He had a welcoming spirit, a generous heart, and an eagerness to help whenever he could. Whether he was working with a fellow dog handler, helping at an event, cheering from the sidelines at one of his sons' competitions, or spending time with family, Brent gave his time freely and made people feel like they belonged.

Brent is survived by his wife, Kari Henjum Underdahl; his sons, Kristian Underdahl and Kai Underdahl; his brother, Kirby Underdahl and his wife Penny, of Darby, MT; his sister, Carey (Underdahl) Lewis and her husband, Bob, of Mountain View, WY; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irwin and Florence Underdahl; his grandparents, Gilbert and Bessie Underdahl and Carl and Agnes Sjol; and his foster son, Joey Benjamin Johnson.

Brent's legacy will live on through his family, the friendships he made throughout his life, the people he helped along the way, and the sport and community to which he devoted so much of himself. His family and friends will remember a man who showed up, pitched in, cheered loudly, loved deeply, and never hesitated to lend a hand. Above all, Brent was a family man who treasured his wife and sons and was proud to be there for every step of their journey.