Obituary: Brian Edward "Ed" LeaKe

Brian Edward “Ed” LeaKe, age 60, passed away on September 24, 2026, in Great Falls, MT. He was born on June 10, 1966, in Great Falls, MT to Kent and Lauretta (Mobley) LeaKe.

Ed grew up in Great Falls and attended C.M. Russell High School. He spent three years in Florida (1987-1989) before returning to Great Falls, where he lived until his death. He spent his working years in food service, working as a cook and deli clerk. At the time of his passing, he was employed at Albertsons.

Ed enjoyed the outdoors and had a love for camping, hunting, and fishing. These activities brought him enjoyment and reflected his appreciation for the outdoors. He will be remembered for the life he lived, the memories he created, and the connections he shared with those around him.

Ed is survived by his brother Craig LeaKe of Campbellsville, Kentucky, and sisters, Dona McLain (Mitchell) of Aloha, Oregon, and Teresa Reaves (Wayne) of Harvest, Alabama; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Missy.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother, William “Chip” LeaKe.

Ed will be remembered by his family and loved ones for the memories they shared and the lasting place he holds in their hearts.

