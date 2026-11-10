Obituary: Carl Christopher Young Sr.

Carl Christopher Young Sr.

February 18, 1939 - November 3, 2026

Carl was born February 18, 1939, to Emma Croff and Rudolph Young in Great Falls Montana. He spent much of his young life at the family ranch at Monarch, Montana. Carl loved nature and the outdoors. He was often on adventures with his big brother, John “Jack” Young climbing trees to eagle’s nests, catching black bear cubs, being out fished by Jack at the family pond, or hitch-hiking to California as teens to visit their dad. He also proclaimed to have perfected elk hunting, which he passed on to his son, Chris.

One of his early jobs was at the smelter in Black Eagle until it closed, he went on to be a mechanic for many years at the Chevrolet dealer and Bison Ford in Great Falls.

Carl loved anything with a motor. He took his jeep and motorcycles, riding all over the mountains. He restored many cars and trucks over the years, like his Ford Cab-over 9000, and Lincoln Zephyr. He didn’t stick to the ground… Carl had his pilot license and a Cessna airplane, often flying over the family ranch when he was home to visit. Later even building his own planes. Let’s not forget the Harley’s and the many trips to Sturgis, and the opportunity to ride for charity alongside the Hells Angels in California.

Carl had a love for animals, enjoying many pets over the years like his best dog, Maggie, many cats, and most recently his daily walking companion Shorty. He also had found a love for winters in Arizona where he enjoyed hiking and rockhounding.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his brother John “Jack” Young; daughter, Linda Krause and her husband Jim.

He is survived by his son, Carl Young Jr. (Kaloa); grandson, Joshua Young (Sara); great-grandchildren, Mariah, Jack, Noah and Nicholas Young; nephew, Tom Mahan; and half-brother, Mike Cave.

"May you always have an open road ahead of you, and loyal dog by your side, and the wind forever on your back" Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

