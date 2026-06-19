Obituary: Carl Neil Andersen

It is with heavy hearts and profound respect that we announce the passing of Carl Neil Andersen, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, on June 14, 2026. Carl passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his beloved wife, Arlene, after a courageous battle with a stroke and end-stage Parkinson's. His life, which began on April 24, 1939, in Great Falls, Montana, was a testament to kindness, resilience, and boundless love for family and community.

Carl was born to Katherine and Bernard Andersen, who instilled in him values of hard work and integrity. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roger Andersen, with whom he shared countless adventures growing up in the scenic landscapes of Great Falls. Carl’s deep connection to the land and his love of nature began in his childhood, leading him to become an avid outdoorsman. He blazed trails throughout Kings Hill, Great Falls, and the Missouri River Breaks, exploring every inch of these majestic areas with the curiosity and reverence of a true nature enthusiast.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com