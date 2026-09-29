Obituary: Carol Oralie Kline Rogers Weber

Carol Oralie Kline Rogers Weber, 83, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on April 11, 1943, in Coronado, California, to George and Oralie Kline.

In 1964, Carol married Bill Rogers. Together, they raised three children and owned a ranch in Fort Shaw. They later divorced. In 1992, Carol married Art Weber, a familiar face in the Great Falls community as a local weatherman. Together, Carol and Art shared many years filled with companionship, travel, and cherished memories.

Music was an important part of Carol’s life. A talented violinist, she proudly served as first-chair violinist for the Great Falls Symphony. She was also a member of the Audubon Society, reflecting her lifelong appreciation for birds, wildlife, and the natural world.

Carol found great happiness in the simple pleasures of life. She had a special love for cats and horses and enjoyed gardening and spending time surrounded by nature. Her compassion for animals was evident in the care and affection she gave them, and she held a special place in her heart for those who cared for animals in need.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, George and Oralie Kline, and her husband, Art Weber.

She is survived by her children, Loralie (Erik) Schroedel, Carol Schimpff (Charles Thomure), and James (Michelle) Rogers, as well as dear friends who will remember her for her love of music, animals, nature, and family.

Carol will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. In keeping with her wishes, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pet Paw-see of Great Falls in Carol’s memory. Her love of cats and her appreciation for those who dedicate themselves to their care made the organization especially meaningful to her.

Carol leaves behind a legacy of music, love of animals and nature, and treasured memories that will remain with her family and friends.

